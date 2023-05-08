The man from Ebes kept his dog on a too short chain, he must be held responsible for animal cruelty

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of animal cruelty against the man whose dog, kept on a short chain, died in the hot sun.



According to the indictment, in the period prior to the commission of the crime, the accused kept his 4-year-old mixed-breed dog by tying the animal to a very short chain and attaching it to an iron pipe on a cart at the end of the yard. The man even put a padlock on the chain around the dog’s neck, so the animal had hardly any room to move, it could not escape from the loop.

On June 29, 2022, and in the days before that, there was sweltering heat in and around Ebes, the daytime temperature exceeded 35 degrees, despite this, the defendant did not think about either putting the dog in the shade or watering it regularly, as a result of which the animal suffered heatstroke and after extreme suffering, he perished in the hot sun. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department.

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused, who confessed to the crime, for the crime of animal cruelty at the Hajdúszoboszló District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a suspended prison sentence on the defendant without conducting a trial.

debreceninap.hu