A restaurant in Debrecen caught fire on Saturday morning

The kitchen of a downtown restaurant in Debrecen caught fire on Saturday morning, said the press officer of the Hajdú-Bihar Disaster Management Directorate.

According to the previous information of fire chief Judit Bányai, the fire that broke out in the restaurant on Széchenyi Street was extinguished by professional firefighters from Debrecen.

Furniture burned in the kitchen behind the main building of an inn, and then the flames spread to the roof beams of the kitchen building.

Firefighters stopped the spread of the fire and are carrying out follow-up work, the disaster management explained.

debreceninap.hu