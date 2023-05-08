People wanted to pay off the referee at a sports event in Debrecen

The Debrecen Jury will discuss a bribery case related to a sports event at a public meeting on May 11 at 9 a.m.

In January 2023, the Debrecen Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant M.F.P. to a fine of HUF 700,000 for the crime of bribery committed as an accessory to a crime. The prosecutor appealed against the sentence for aggravation, and the defendant and his defense lawyer for acquittal.

According to the facts established by the court of first instance, in 2021, the accused worked as a fitness coach and rehabilitation specialist for a small town handball team. In May 2021, in Debrecen, during the break of a handball match, he initiated a conversation with a familiar referee who was also sitting in the audience as a fan, whom he invited to the cafeteria.

They both knew that a few days later the opponent of the defendant’s team would be one of the teams playing there at the time. During the halftime break, the accused told the referee that it was important for his team to win the next match and that they were willing to sacrifice for it.

At the same time, he leaves it up to the referee to decide whether he wants to get money this way alone or shared with a fellow referee. The accused denied committing the crime.

debreceninap.hu