Flower&Cars: luxury cars, gasoline vapors, the roar of motorbikes – this was the car meeting in Debrecen-Józsa

On the first Sunday of May, on Mother’s Day, the Flower&Cars car meeting was held in Józsa Park, organized by the KDK Team.

Getting to the venue was already a bit of an adventure because the buses don’t go that way very often on the weekend, so after switching from bus to tram, I finally caught a long-distance bus and arrived at the venue of the event. The main profile of the DRC is organizing car exhibitions and photographing vehicles.

Well, there were plenty of vehicle wonders in the parking lot, BMWs and Ford Mustangs predominated. Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, Maserati and Corvette were also parked there. The two Nissan Skyline GTRs known from the movie Deadly Speed clearly aroused the greatest interest among the visitors. The crowd gathered around the vehicles and waited excitedly, while the owners finally made the more than two hundred horsepower power plants sound.

The whole event took place in a good atmosphere, electronic music was played from an improvised DJ desk for about two hundred people. The more routine ones followed the events from the upper floor of the shopping center, avoiding the tumult, but the interested people also regularly gathered next to the cars to take a photo or videos. As the closing chord of the car afternoon, the winners of the rim competition were announced, and a car ride as well. Then the shower broke up the event.

At the same time, the question may reasonably arise, where are the flowers in the title? The answer is: in the flower shop operating across the road, which was one of the supporters of the parade.

Translated from László Faragó’s article at the Debreceni Nap