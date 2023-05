The 17,000-ton highway bridge structure collapsed like a house of cards, writes Blikk.

It’s no accident, the Rahmede Valley highway bridge in North Rhine-Westphalia was blown up yesterday.

The highway bridge, which was built between 1965 and 1968, weighed 17,000 tons, was 70 meters high and 453 meters long, and was closed for safety reasons 17 months ago.

About 150 kilograms of explosives were used for the demolition. The spectacular operation was filmed and cheered by hundreds of onlookers.