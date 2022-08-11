Two young people were casually crossing the M4 motorway

Magyar Közút shared a terrifying video on its Instagram page, which was recorded by their camera monitoring the M4 motorway.

The recording shows two guys jumping over the wildlife fence, then hiding under the tape barrier and running across the main track to get to the other side. Later, two more young people climb through the culvert under the track. Presumably, they went from Tiszapüspöki to Holt-Tisza in Szajol to bathe.

Moreover, one of them is not really in a hurry, because as you can see, it runs parallel to the road in one section:

Of course, Közút intends this recording to be a deterrent example, and the necessary official notifications have also been made. They say that information warning of the danger situation was also posted on the section.

