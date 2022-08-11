The largest foreign student community in the East-Central EU at the University of Debrecen

The number of foreign students at the University of Debrecen continues to grow. In September, more than two thousand people will begin their studies at the institution’s English language courses. In the academic year 2022/23, it is expected that more than 7,200 people, more than a fifth of the foreign students in Hungary, will be studying at the University of Debrecen.

In the admission procedure for the 2022/23 academic year, the International Education Coordinating Center of the institution registered the applications of almost 28,000 foreign young people for more than 70 forms of training offered by the University of Debrecen. This represents a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Among foreigners, our medical and health sciences courses are still the most popular, but meanwhile, the number of applicants to the Faculty of Technology and Information Technology, as well as preparatory courses, is gradually increasing. The fact that 21,900 people applied for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, approximately 8 percent more than the record number of applications in 2021, contributed to the increase. We consider this an outstanding achievement since the students chose DE from almost 30 domestic higher education institutions

– Attila Jenei, director of the International Education Coordination Center, told hirek.unideb.hu.

Following the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Tempus Public Foundation, 927 students won the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship and can begin their studies at the University of Debrecen.

About two thousand foreign freshmen are expected to enroll for the fall semester. Together with the stipend students, the total number of UD’s international student community is expected to increase to almost 7,200, which is still the largest foreign student group in Central and Eastern Europe,

– Attila Jenei pointed out.

The director of the International Education Coordinating Center added: that the epidemic situation and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict made the recruitment of international students and the admission process difficult.

Another significant problem is that there are not enough rental sublets in Debrecen, and this can already determine the number of students entering this year, and can also be an obstacle to further development. According to our current calculations, 500-1500 affordable accommodations would be needed in order to be able to accommodate our existing and new foreign students

– Attila Jenei stated.

The director of the center added: that the institution also emphasizes the further development of the quality assurance system based on student feedback and evaluations for English-language courses.

hirek.unideb.hu