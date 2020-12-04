Foreign Minister has Talks with Russia’s New Energy Minister

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday said he had discussed Russian gas supplies to Hungary in a phone call with Nikolai Shulginov, Russia’s new energy minister.

Szijjártó said on Facebook that he and Shulginov were in agreement that the Hungarian and Russian state companies involved in the natural gas trade between the two countries could begin talks on a new gas supply deal, noting that the current long-term bilateral gas supply agreement is set to expire in October next year. The completion of a gas pipeline capable of delivering an annual 6 billion cubic metres of gas to Hungary from the south next October will contribute significantly to the security of the country’s gas supply, Szijjártó said.

MTI