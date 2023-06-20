The first heat wave of this season is coming, a cold front is expected on Friday

The first heat wave of this season is arriving, but the temperature will drop by a few degrees Celsius due to a cold front on Friday, according to the National Meteorological Service.

Meteorologist Roland Kuntár said: very hot weather can be expected in the coming days, the temperature will rise by one or two degrees Celsius every day, and this will last until Friday.

He added: currently, the Carpathian basin is filled with warm air, which is mostly dry, but where the moisture conditions are favorable, dust storms and thunderstorms can form there even in the middle of the week. On Friday, however, a cold front will arrive from the west, as a result of which showers, thunderstorms, and even violent thunderstorms may develop over a large area.

As a result of the cold front, the temperature will drop by a few degrees by the end of the week, and the weather will turn cooler, he added.

The heat wave is also dangerous for animals

The heat wave poses a huge threat not only to people but also to animals – Péter Ovádi, the secretariat of the government commissioner responsible for the development and implementation of the animal protection action plan, points out in a statement.

The government commissioner asks the population to pay extra attention to protecting the health of animals with the arrival of hot weather. “Not everyone knows, but like us, animals can get heatstroke, dry out, and even die if we don’t take care of them,” they emphasize in the announcement, which was sent to MTI by the Ministry of Justice.

They draw attention to the fact that the warm weather does not spare farm animals either, so they should not be forgotten either.

During the peak daytime temperatures, the health of our pets kept in unsuitable conditions can be seriously endangered if we are not sufficiently careful and do not take the necessary precautions – they write, adding that the temperature in cars can rise to 60 degrees Celsius in five to ten minutes. Which can be fatal for the living creatures inside in the long term, so do not leave people or animals in the vehicle.

“Always provide accessible water for the animal, which we change at intervals so that it does not heat up. Additional dangers can be prevented if you walk your dog in the early morning and evening hours, as the asphalt heats up during the day, which can lead to burns on its paws. We place the beds and houses of the animals living in the garden houses in a shaded area protected from the sun,” the announcement states.

Quoting the government commissioner, they emphasize: if you notice anything unusual about your pet, if it is not behaving in the usual way, you should consult a veterinarian as soon as possible.

