The Debrecen police are looking for a thief

The Debrecen Police Department 09010/2078/2023. is conducting a criminal investigation on suspicion of unlawful embezzlement. According to the data of the investigation, the man shown in the photo put away a high-value mobile phone left on a bench in Debrecen, on Petőfi Square, at around 18:30 on August 3, 2023.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day. 040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

