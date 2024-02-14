The four-day work week at Telekom will end

Magyar Telekom is ending the test program of the four-day work week, Hvg.hu reports based on the company’s announcement.

“The four-day model cannot be uniformly applied to all employees, and most of them could not work efficiently in this model due to the nature of their work or their living situation,”

– they wrote.

152 employees of the telecommunications company tested the four-day work week between July and October 2022, and initially received positive feedback, then continued with 300 employees from February. However, long-term surveys showed that not everyone was efficient in the model.

Among the big multinationals, Telekom was the first to try the four-day workweek in Hungary.

(telex.hu)