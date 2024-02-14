Thousands of pornographic recordings of children were found in the possession of a man from Szeged

The Szeged District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the Szeged man, in whose possession the police found more than two thousand child pornography recordings.

According to the indictment, starting in the spring of 2022, over half a year, the defendant uploaded more than two thousand pornographic recordings depicting minors to his cloud-based storage. In addition, during the search of the defendant, the police found another two hundred such recordings on the man’s phone and laptop. Among the recordings, there were several in which children were tortured or violence was used against them.

The district prosecutor’s office accuses the defendant of classified child pornography. In the case of his guilty plea, in the prosecution’s indictment, the prosecution recommended that he be sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, a 4-year ban from public affairs and a permanent ban from any occupation in the framework of which the accused would be in a relationship of education, care, medical treatment or other power or influence with a person under the age of 18.

The Szeged District Court will decide on the question of the accused’s guilt.

(ugyeszeg.hu)