State Secretary of PM’s Office Tests Covid-19 Positive

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Bence Tuzson, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Tuzson said on Facebook that after Monday’s test came back positive, he self-isolated and notified all he had been recently in contact with. His family and immediate environment “seems to be healthy”, he said. Tuzson, who continues to work online while experiencing mild symptoms, called on Hungarians to adhere to epidemiological regulations.

