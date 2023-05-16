Slovakian bus accident: the first injured have arrived in Hungary

The first victims of a Slovakian bus accident arrived at the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital on Tuesday morning, the institution informed MTI.

According to a statement from the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital, four people were admitted to the institution as of 8 a.m. One of them was slightly injured, and three people suffered injuries that took more than eight days to heal. None of them are in danger, their condition is stable, their treatment has begun, they said.

They indicated that they are waiting for more injured people who are constantly arriving at the hospital; further information on their arrival and status is expected to be given on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

They added that, in view of privacy rights, the institution cannot provide further, more extensive information until the persons concerned or their relatives give their permission.