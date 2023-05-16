The Debrecen Zoo offers its visitors a unique experience

Every season has its own charm under the trees of the now green and blooming Forest, and for the joy of this, the Debrecen Zoo is now holding its first Evening Walk of the year on the last Friday of May – announced the Managing Director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy.

Zoo pedagogues and animal keepers will guide the participants behind the scenes of the garden, which is exceptionally rich in African species, where the spring and evening life of the animals will be revealed to them on a guided walk that will also offer new things to returning guests. You can find out firsthand how the end-of-day habits of such iconic residents as the Pope-eyed penguins, Nile hippos and crested giraffes change with the arrival of good weather, but you can learn about the many interesting things about special species not included in previous Evening Walks, including flag-tailed colobus and Abyssinian also about deer. The guests of the all-night exclusive program will be served refreshments and snacks suitable for the occasion on the Samburu panoramic terrace.

Those interested can take part in the unique experience on May 26, from 20:00. A limited number of tickets are available: 30 tickets can be purchased online in advance at a unit price of HUF 6,800, and another 10 tickets can be purchased at the venue for HUF 7,800 per person.