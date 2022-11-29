yoUDay aftermovie 2022

Relive the breathtaking opening stadium show of the University of Debrecen! You were not there? If you watch this, you definitely won’t miss it next year! The official aftermovie has been completed, which recalls the hottest moments of this year’s yoUDay.

A gigantic stage, a record number of star performers, dazzling lighting technology and an unforgettable atmosphere for more than two hours. 2022 was the yoUDay of the Legs, as it surpassed all previous successes. The community of the University of Debrecen filled the Nagyerdei Stadium, and around 20,000 people partied together on the evening of September 14 at the unique opening of the academic year in the country.

Atomic Media made a short film about the most memorable moments.

yoUDay – your day! Let’s meet again next year, on September 13, 2023!

