Semjén Opens Exhibition on Persecution of Christians

The persecution of Christians is today’s humanitarian crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén said opening an exhibition on the persecution of Christians in warzones at the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest.

One out of eight Christians is persecuted for their faith today, mainly in Islamic countries, the deputy PM in charge of Hungarian communities abroad, church policy and national and ethnic minorities said at the event tied to the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress now under way in Budapest. However, the persecution of Christians is not unheard of in the West, either, he said, arguing that Christians in those countries often face losing their jobs.

Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, said it was impossible to celebrate the Eucharist without mentioning the trials of Christians persecuted for their faith. “In such cases, we feel a particularly close alliance and solidarity with them, and we try to help them to the best of our ability,” Erdő said. Tristan Azbej, the state secretary in charge of the Hungary Helps humanitarian scheme and aiding persecuted Christians, said Hungary will send life-saving humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and nearby safe countries. The first round of aid will help some 1,000 families, he said.

