Hungary Records 130 New Covid Infections, 4 Deaths

Four Covid patients died over the past 24 hours of a Covid-related illness, while 130 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said. So far 5,821,254 people have received a first jab, while 5,524,203 have been fully vaccinated.

Fully 418,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 5,486, while hospitals are treating 210 Covid patients, 24 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 813,818 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,074. Fully 778,258 people have made a recovery. There are 1,955 people in official quarantine, while 6,640,890 tests have been officially carried out. Most Covid cases so far have been recorded in Budapest and Pest County, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar counties. The county least affected is Tolna.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay