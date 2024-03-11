The week starts with rain

The week will start with rain in several places and strong winds in some places, but mild weather will remain with frost-free nights and temperatures typically above 10 degrees Celsius during the day. On the national holiday on March 15, the sun is expected to shine for several hours, and it will be 11-18 degrees in the early afternoon, according to the national medium-term forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, very cloudy or overcast weather is expected, but there may be temporary breaks and thinning in the cloud cover, with a greater chance in the area east of the Danube. In several places, in several waves, rain, showers, longer-lasting and larger amounts of precipitation may be possible in Western and Northwestern Transdanubia. The generally south-easterly wind is brisk, and in the Southern Great Plains, it can be accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts. The highest daytime temperature is mostly likely to be between 13-18 degrees, the weather may be a few degrees colder in regions with more permanent precipitation, and warmer in temporarily less cloudy regions.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly overcast in the Transdanubia region, the clouds may become more scattered as you move eastward and the sun may shine for a few hours. Rain, showers, and the formation of a thunderstorm are not excluded in several places. The southerly wind in the east and the north-westerly wind in the western areas will revive and occasionally strengthen. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 4-9 and the maximum between 8-15 degrees, it will be cooler in the western regions.

Very cloudy weather is likely on Wednesday, rain and showers may occur in several places. The north-westerly, northerly wind may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. The temperature rises from 3-8 degrees in the morning to 9-14 degrees.

A lot of cumulus clouds will form on Thursday, and you can usually expect a few hours of sunshine. Scattered – mainly in the eastern parts – there may be rain and showers. In some places, the northwest wind picks up from time to time. The minimum temperature is between 1 and 7 degrees, and the maximum value is between 10 and 16 degrees.

On the national holiday of March 15, there may be patches of fog or fog in the morning on Friday. During the day, in addition to veil and cumulus clouds, the sun usually shines for several hours. Southerly winds remain moderate for the most part. In the morning it is usually minus 1, plus 6, and in the early afternoon, it can be 11-18 degrees.

Moderately or heavily cloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with occasional rain and showers. The westerly wind revives and strengthens in some places. The temperature rises from 1-7 degrees in the morning to 11-18 degrees.