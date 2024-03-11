Aladdin – Musical in English in Debrecen

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Aladdin – Musical in English in Debrecen

A unique theater experience in Hungary. Aladdin – a musical in English in Debrecen.

One of the most well-known Disney musicals can now be seen in Debrecen, performed by the oDEon Foreign Company. The atmosphere of Broadway musicals will not only be provided by the fabulous visuals, but also by the cast from 15 countries. The play will also be subtitled in Hungarian, so it will be enjoyable for everyone.

Date: 12th May 6:00 pm

Venue: Böszörmény úti Campus

Ticket order/registration/inquiries: odeon@zenetheatrum.hu

 

Facebook event

