Industrial Output Up 8% in July

Output of Hungary’s industrial sector rose by an annual 8% in July, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data.

KSH said “most branches of manufacturing” contributed to the increase, although output of the automotive sector declined because of shutdowns. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment also declined, but output of the food, drink and tobacco products segment rose “by a small degree”. Adjusted for the effect of working days, industrial output increased by 10.2%. In a month-on-month comparison, output edged down by 0.5% based on a seasonally and working day-adjusted data.

