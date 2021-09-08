Jewish Communal Records Go in Public Ownership in Israeli-Hungarian Cooperation

The National Library of Israel and the Hungarian Jewish Museum and Archives have purchased and will put on display Hungarian Jewish communal records that had been planned to be auctioned off by a private owner, the National Library of Israel said.

The Israeli and Hungarian public collections jointly acquired the documents after protests by activists and organisations dedicated to the preservation of Jewish heritage. The seven rare ledgers from the 19th and 20th centuries containing birth, death, marriage and other communal records from six different Jewish communities in what is now Hungary have been removed from auction by a private individual and acquired by the public collections. The Israeli and Hungarian public collections have committed themselves to digitising the documents and making them available in high resolution online.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay