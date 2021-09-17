Hungary Records 458 New Covid Infections, Four Deaths

Four patients died over the past 24 hours of a Covid-related illness, while 458 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,850,887 people have received a first jab, while 5,558,919 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 565,000 Hungarians have already received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,129, while hospitals are treating 343 Covid patients, 40 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 816,680 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,118. Fully 779,433 people have made a recovery. There are 3,931 people in official quarantine, while 6,753,395 tests have been officially carried out.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay