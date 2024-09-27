Architecture Students’ Designs Exhibited at MODEM

A special exhibition opened on Thursday, September 26, at MODEM, where master’s students from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen are showcasing their ideas for placing the university’s imaginary Faculty of Humanities in various local buildings and how they would transform these structures.

Last fall, instructors from the Department of Architecture at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering (DE MK) tasked MSc students with finding unused buildings in the city that, with some exterior and interior modifications, could house the university’s fictional Faculty of Humanities. The idea originated from MODEM – the Center for Modern and Contemporary Arts in Debrecen.

Twelve students participated in the project, ultimately working on a total of six designs. Three of them presented detailed architectural plans, as the head of the DE MK Department of Architecture explained to hirek.unideb.hu.

The participants conducted thorough preliminary research. Some identified suitable locations in the eastern part of the city, such as the Járműjavító area, while others explored the possibility of converting the Steinfeld House on Piac Street for this purpose, said Tamás Szentirmai.

The designs were developed under the guidance of a professional instructor as part of a university course, using both traditional and digital methods.

The exhibition, titled “Institutional Fictions – Possibilities for a Faculty of Humanities in Debrecen”, opened at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, in the Project Space on the ground floor of MODEM. The exhibit, which will run until November 17, primarily showcases panels and animations based on the students’ designs.

The high quality and recognition of the exhibition are evident, as our students’ works were previously displayed in MODEM’s foyer, but now, they will be showcased in the newly opened exhibition space, remarked Tamás Szentirmai, head of the department.

(unideb.hu)