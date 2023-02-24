Two people competed for the leadership seat of the Déri Museum – the decision of the general assembly has been made

Dr. János Angi, the current director of the institution, dr. László Bihari-Horváth, the director of the Bocskai István Museum in Hajdúszoboszló, is also applying for the leadership seat of the Déri Museum – it was revealed in the minutes of the Debrecen Assembly.

At Thursday’s meeting, it was revealed that two valid bids were received for the call for tenders. One of the applicants, Dr. János Angi, the current director of the museum, and the other candidate, dr. László Bihari-Horváth, director of the István Bocskai Museum in Hajdúszoboszló.

Both candidates’ applications met the content and form requirements stipulated in the call for applications. Applicants have the legally required higher education and specialized qualifications, knowledge of foreign languages, and professional and managerial experience required to fill the position.

The professional committee heard the applicants back in January and unanimously assessed both of them as suitable for the position of director of the Déri Museum. The general assembly had to decide on the applications after considering the committee’s opinion. Thursday’s general meeting decided that dr. János Angi is entrusted with the position of head of the Déri Museum from March 1, 2023, to February 28, 2028.

In order to fill the position, the consent of the minister responsible for culture is also required, whose statement of agreement is requested by the municipality immediately after the decision of the general assembly.

debreceninap.hu