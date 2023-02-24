The needy are waiting for food distribution in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Kéretlen Figyelem welcomes the people of Debrecen living in difficult conditions at its usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.

We invite people living in difficult conditions to visit us on February 26, 2023 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. LOCATION: Debrecen, Petőfi tér, area in front of the underpass We would like to inform you that we can provide a hot meal for a total of 150 people.

The menu, according to the previous request, will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread. Based on the epidemiological regulations, we provide pre-boxed food. We provide hand disinfection on-site! We ask our guests to wear a mask.

We invite everyone who wants to help with both hands or financial support. We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, primarily SUSTAINABLE food – in unlimited quantities – fruit, potatoes, oil, and cleaning products.

If you want to help or provide support, you can contact us at the phone number below. Mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963. By bank transfer: Debrecen Women’s Public Association account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802. In the announcement, please write: food distribution, 2023.