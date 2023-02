More than 50 stands and 100 tattoo artists are waiting for free skin surfaces in Debrecen Plaza this weekend. The 5th Debrecen Tattoo EXPO will take place between February 25-26, the organizers of the event announced.

Admission to the event is free. There will also be a tattoo competition and a Guinness record attempt, which the organizers did not reveal more about. More information on the event’s social page.