New Hospital Monitoring System to Reduce Load

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on New Hospital Monitoring System to Reduce Load

With a view to reducing the load on the health-care system, a new daily monitoring system is being put into place showing the number of patients and staff in each hospital, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, told a press briefing.

 

Müller said the aim was to flatten the epidemic curve and lessen the massive burden on the health-care system. Covid patients are currently being treated in 78 hospitals and all inpatient facilities are providing active care to Covid patients. To distribute the burden more evenly, a signalling system will be indicating on a daily basis where there is a shortage of staff, she said. Müller said the government will decide next week on regulations for the Christmas period.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

ECB amends monetary policy implementation guidelines

Nagy Sándor

Restrictions in use of Xeljanz while EMA reviews risk of blood clots in lungs

Nagy Sándor

Fines for Quarantine Rule Breaches Raised

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *