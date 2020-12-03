New Hospital Monitoring System to Reduce Load

With a view to reducing the load on the health-care system, a new daily monitoring system is being put into place showing the number of patients and staff in each hospital, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, told a press briefing.

Müller said the aim was to flatten the epidemic curve and lessen the massive burden on the health-care system. Covid patients are currently being treated in 78 hospitals and all inpatient facilities are providing active care to Covid patients. To distribute the burden more evenly, a signalling system will be indicating on a daily basis where there is a shortage of staff, she said. Müller said the government will decide next week on regulations for the Christmas period.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay