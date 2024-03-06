The weather service has issued a warning: frosts will return

HungaroMet Zrt. warned of temporary cooling and the risk of frost on its Facebook page.

They wrote: from Wednesday, the Central European region, including the Carpathian Basin, will gradually move to the southern edge of the northern anticyclone, as a result of which, in the middle of the week, cooler air will flow over the region.

They added: that compared to the current temperature values, by the middle of the week, the temperature may drop by approximately 6-8 degrees Celsius.

In the second half of the week, especially on Friday and Saturday, frost should be expected in most parts of the country. On Thursday morning, there will be a light frost only in wind-protected parts of the North Central Mountains due to brisk, sometimes strong winds in the northeastern regions, and the morning will remain mild elsewhere.

By Friday dawn, however, the wind may cease, and parallel to this, the sky will be clear in several parts of the western and northern counties of the country, while clouds may still cling to the southern and southeastern regions. Thus, based on the current forecasts, with the exception of some parts of the Great Plain, weak frost is expected in many places – they wrote, adding that minimums between minus 4 and 0 degrees are likely, but it will be colder in the northern valleys.

Even on Saturday morning, few clouds are expected over the country and even the wind will remain largely weak, but the weather may ease somewhat. Despite this, the lowest temperature of around 0 degrees is likely, but near the north-northeast border, the temperature can drop to around minus 5 degrees. According to the forecast, it is necessary to prepare for much milder, but at the same time, rainy weather from Sunday, HungaroMet informed.

(Debreceni Nap)