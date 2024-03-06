The Hungarian National Circus is coming to Debrecen

On March 21, the Hungarian National Circus will start its 30th national anniversary tour in the big tent set up next to the Pólus Center in Budapest; the traveling troupe will perform in Miskolc, Nyíregyháza and Debrecen during the seventeen-stop nationwide tour, the Hungarian National Circus informed MTI.

Circus director József Richter Jr. and his star artists will hold a charity rehearsal before the premiere performance, the entire proceeds of which are traditionally donated to the Együtt a Dananatos Gyermekékért Foundation, and the company invites disadvantaged families to the premiere of the jubilee gala program in cooperation with five non-governmental organizations – the announcement highlights.

According to the circus, the more than two-hour jubilee gala show will feature gold, silver and bronze award-winning acts from the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival and the Budapest International Circus Festival.

On March 22, from 11 a.m., the company invites students to an experiential pedagogy class entitled Science on the stage: in the material compiled by the teachers of the Nagy Lajos High School in Szombathely, the laws and interesting facts behind the tricks shown during the performance are presented to the students.

The audience can see the performance of the 70-member circus troupe led by József Richter Jr. in almost 17 rural towns, more than 200 times.

(MTI)

Homepage: Hungarian National Circus’s official Facebook page