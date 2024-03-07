Brain research week – The science popularization program will be held in mid-March

On the occasion of the Brain Research Week, science popularization programs are organized for the 15th time across the country, where participants can learn about the functioning of the human brain. In addition to Budapest, the researchers are waiting for interested parties with the programs of the event series in Szeged, Pécs and Debrecen between March 11 and 15.

According to ELTE’s announcement on Thursday, as part of the series of national science popularization programs, researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) Faculty of Science, the HUN-REN Experimental Medical Research Institute, the HUN-REN Natural Science Research Center, Pázmány Péter Catholic University and Semmelweis University will introduce interested parties to the latest methods of examining brain function.

On March 13 and 14, the ELTE Faculty of Science offers several interactive programs in addition to lectures by experts. It will discuss, among other things, how human skin cells can be reprogrammed into brain cells and why this is useful for understanding aging or neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatric diseases. Visitors can try for themselves how to examine brain waves. In the electrophysiology playhouse, they also show how the subject’s fitness and endurance can be measured with wearable brain and muscle activity measuring devices.

In the scientific playhouse, those interested can, among other things, build a maze for mice, learn how to place a brain implant in an artificial brain by robotic implantation, and in the context of Brainscape, they can also try themselves in an escape room. There will also be mind-controlled games and neuropsychological tests.

During the event, the Biology and Paleontology Exhibition on the university’s Lágymány campus will be open to the public for free, and registered groups can also take a look at how ethologists train dogs that lie awake for minutes in the MR machine, the organizers wrote.

Children, school groups, high school students and adults alike are welcome to the event.

According to the organizers, as part of the program series, there will also be programs at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Pécs and the Biological Research Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged.

In addition to the organizing institutions, the event is supported by the National Brain Research Program 3.0, the Hungarian Neuroscience Society and Richter Gedeon Nyrt. Participation is free, but prior registration is required for some programs.

The detailed program is available at agykutatáshete.hu.

(MTI)