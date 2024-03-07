The worn-out ropes of the playground at Békás Lake were replaced

A few weeks ago, we reported that some elements of the playground at Békás Lake are in terrible condition.
Meanwhile, mayor László Papp reported renewal in a recent Facebook post.
“The Big Forrest offers great recreation all year round, and the children can have plenty of fun with the renewed playgrounds”
– said Papp, but our photos showed otherwise:
This is how the playground near Békás Lake in Debrecen is destroyed
Well, we are happy to report that the situation has changed, the ropes of the playground have been replaced in the past few days: