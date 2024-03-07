The worn-out ropes of the playground at Békás Lake were replaced

A few weeks ago, we reported that some elements of the playground at Békás Lake are in terrible condition.

Meanwhile, mayor László Papp reported renewal in a recent Facebook post.

“The Big Forrest offers great recreation all year round, and the children can have plenty of fun with the renewed playgrounds”

– said Papp, but our photos showed otherwise:

Well, we are happy to report that the situation has changed, the ropes of the playground have been replaced in the past few days: