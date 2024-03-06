A bat in trouble was found in downtown Debrecen

Recently, the Hortobágy National Park Administration received a phone call that a bat was found on the sidewalk in downtown Debrecen.

The directorate’s press release details that, upon arriving at the site, their colleague found a healthy female long-eared bat (Nyctalus noctula) and, as it appeared to be healthy, transported it to the Big Forest in Debrecen.

The rescued bat went to a wild tree in a less disturbed part of the forest, where it can go on its nightly journey after resting during the day.

28 species of bats occur in Hungary, all of them are under nature conservation protection, and 8 species belong to the highly protected category.