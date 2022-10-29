Deaths Outpace Births in September

Preliminary data show that 7,673 children were born and 10,016 people died in September 2022, while the number of live births fell by 2.6% in the October 2021-September 2022 period year on year, and deaths decreased by 8.1%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the past 12 months, 89,724 children were born, down 2.6% from the same period of last year, while 144,998 people died, 8.1% fewer than in the previous year. The natural population loss came to 55,274 compared with 65,682 in the same period of last year, a drop of 16%. Between October 2021 and September 2022, 66,840 couples were married, 7.2% fewer than in the previous year.

