Factory gate prices in Hungary rose by annual 42.7% in August, slowing down from a 43.4% increase in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

“In addition to the steep rise in energy prices, dearer commodities prices and the weakening forint drove prices higher,” KSH said. Prices for domestic sale climbed by 66.2%, boosted by energy prices, while export prices rose by 30.7%.

hungarymatters.hu