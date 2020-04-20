Daily passenger number below 300 at Budapest Airport

Passenger numbers at Liszt Ferenc International Airport have fallen by around 99.3 percent because of the coronavirus outbreak, practically leading to a halt in air travel, airport operator Budapest Airport has said.

The average daily number of takeoffs and landings has fallen from 320 to 35 aircraft with most being freight flights. Average daily passenger number in April has reached 275 so far, down from a 44,000 daily average in April 2019. Budapest Airport meanwhile completed some renovation works and brought others forward to take advantage of the traffic-free period.

MTI