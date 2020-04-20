Chief Medical Officer: Epidemic in Hungary yet to peak

The Covid-19 epidemic’s figures are still increasing in Hungary, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, has said, but noted that 80% of those infected will have “very mild symptoms only”.

“There is no reason for those contracting the virus to despair,” she said. A spokesman for the operative board coordinating national efforts against the epidemic said that people tended to violate curfew rules more at weekends than on weekdays. Tibor Lakatos said that the police had fined 496 violators and initiated legal proceedings in 425 cases during the past 24 hours. “People go out more easily, breaking the rules, at weekends,” he said.

MTI