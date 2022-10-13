Warm weather is expected, it can be 24 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday

As the flow turns to the southwest from the weekend, warmer and drier air will arrive, and the daytime warming will intensify, idokep.hu reports in its forecast.

Summer is not over yet, and it will even kick in from the weekend. A multi-centered cyclone system forms on the western coast of Europe, on the front side, increasingly warmer and drier air masses arrive with a south-southwest flow.

After the sunnier Thursday, we can still expect cloudy periods on Friday and Saturday, and in the north and northwest, minor rain and showers may also occur, and on Friday in the northwest, the sky may thunder in some places. The peak temperature will not change significantly until Saturday, 17-21 degrees is expected in the afternoon. The portal predicts a maximum of 21 degrees in Hungary on all three days from Thursday to Saturday.

From Sunday, there will be hardly any clouds above us, the mornings may be humid and foggy in some places, but during the day the sunshine will be almost undisturbed throughout the country. The southerly wind may pick up several times. At night, the temperature drops to 7-13 degrees, and the minimum can be around 10 degrees. The daytime warming increases significantly, above 20 degrees in most of the country. In some places, the maximum is around 25 – 23-24 degrees.

Change may come in the middle of next week at the earliest, but it won’t be drastic either, the daily maximum temperature won’t drop below 18 degrees until Sunday.

szegedinap.hu