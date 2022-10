The opening hours of the Forum Parking have changed – the Csokonai Theater announced.

The theater is probably the reason why those who come to the performances at the Csokai Forum do not have to worry about the car getting “stuck inside” after a long performance or event.

The parking lot is open 24 hours a day from Monday to Saturday instead of 10 p.m. Sunday until 20:00. The amendment is valid from Wednesday evening, the institution’s announcement reads.