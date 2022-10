Debrecen’s most traditional running race will be held in the Big Forest on October 22. The organizers are expecting hundreds of competitors for the 50th Rajkai-Kerégyártó Memorial Competition – the municipality announced.

The competition starts at noon on October 22 in the forest area behind Gate 3 of the Public Cemetery. One hour before the official competition, a mass competition is also organized for under-14s to promote the sport.

Photo: Lajos Barcsa