Firefighter intervention is needed at the intersection of Zöldfa Street and Kandia Street.

Two cars collided in Debrecen at the intersection of Zöldfa Street and Kandia Street. Professional and volunteer firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the scene. The crews are disconnecting the vehicles’ power supplies, one of which is obstructing traffic. Paramedics are also present at the scene.

Location: Debrecen, Zöldfa Street