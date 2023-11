DEMKI Tímárház awaits visitors this afternoon with many beautiful handicrafts and products.

The handicraft fair and craft show is organized again this afternoon in DEMKI Tímárház, Debrecen.

At the free family program visitors can have pumpkins, tea, wine and bread. Lajos Jeremiás and his folk musician friends ensure a good atmosphere at the event. You don’t have to worry about bad weather, the programs are held indoors, and tents are set up in the yard.

debreceninap.hu