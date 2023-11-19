Five Vehicles Crashed Near Szigetszentmiklós – Full Road Closure on M0 Motorway

The traffic accident happened near Szigetszentmiklós.

Three cars, a van and a minibus carrying a car on its trailer collided at the 20th kilometer section of M0 motorway in the Szigetszentmiklós area. The news was announced early Sunday morning by the disaster management.

Professional firefighters from Szigetszentmiklós cut off the power to the three cars. The co-authorities also arrived at the accident. The affected road section towards M5 motorway was completely closed. According to the press, a 1-2 kilometer traffic jam developed in the morning.


