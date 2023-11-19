Winter Weather Arrives – Snow and Sleet Can Develop in the Mountains

On Sunday night, a warm front has reached our country, from which precipitation is expected mainly in the northern part of the country.



On Sunday, cloudy weather is likely to develop in the country. In the the afternoon, the clouds will disappear, but in the northeastern third of the country the sky will remain overcast all day. Scattered rain, showers, and snowfall may occur in the northeast, temporary weak sleet may also occur in higher places.

The wind only picks up in some places. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 4 and 11 degrees, but it will be a few degrees colder in the northeast. In the late evening, the temperature drops between -1 and +7 degrees. At the beginning of next week, the weather will be warm again, and on Wednesday another cold front will pass over our region. As a result, stronger frosts may occur in the middle of the week.

kiderul.hu

pixabay