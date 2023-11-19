Young Woman Dies in the Heat Before Taylor Swift’s Concert in Rio

A 23-year-old woman died before a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The circumstances of Ana Clara Benevides’ death are unclear, but CNN and The Guardian also report that it was extremely hot in the stadium, but the organizers did not allow the spectators to bring water to the event. At one point in the concert, Taylor Swift handed out bottles of water to fans as the crowd chanted “water, water, water!”

Taylor Swift expressed her shock: “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am,” the singer wrote.

24.hu

pixabay