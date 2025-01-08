Instrument in hand: exhibition opens in Debrecen

Debrecen is kicking off the new year with the Instrument in hand exhibition. Supported by the NKA Hangfoglaló Program, this traveling musical instrument showcase has been organized since 2017 and is visiting Debrecen for the fourth time. (The interactive instruments and sound equipment were last hosted in the city in April 2022, following earlier visits in 2018 and 2017.)

The 90th Instrument in hand exhibition will take place at the Kölcsey Center from January 14 to 16, 2025, spanning the series’ 320th to 322nd exhibition days. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and try out instruments organized into seven sections, including guitars, bass guitars, keyboards, percussion, world music, folk instruments, and electronic music and studio equipment. Experienced musicians will introduce the instruments to attendees.

The exhibition will open on January 14 at 10:30 a.m., with Deputy Mayor István Puskás delivering the opening remarks. Zita Dobos, Managing Director of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Kft., and Miklós Péter Balogh, Director of Rocksuli Debrecen, will also give speeches.

Program Highlights

JANUARY 14 (TUESDAY)

08:30 – Instruments of European Peoples

A playful presentation of plucked and wind instruments used by various European cultures, enriched with video clips. (Presenter: Atanáz Pásztor)

09:45 – Boomwhackers Joyful Music

A live xylophone performance using tuned tubes, involving the audience.

11:00 – Let's Assemble Music

A demonstration of the roles of basic instruments in popular music. (Interactive performance by the ANTARES band)

12:15 – Why Is Pop Music Popular?

Explore the secrets behind today’s well-known music. What makes a pop song memorable? This interactive session will delve into the elements that define modern music. (Presenter: Dávid Dér)

13:15 – Sculpting Ideas

Music born from thoughts and words. (Interactive session by Márton Lombos)

14:15 – Time Travel with the Trumpet

From fanfare to Star Wars. (Interactive presentation by Dani Görögh)

JANUARY 15 (WEDNESDAY)

08:30 – Guitar Zone!

An exploration of the guitar’s evolution, role in music, and its enduring charm. (Presenter: Zalán Kékkői)

09:45 – Groove with the Bass

A playful introduction to the world of grooves, involving the audience. (Presenters: Roland Takács on bass guitar and Tamás Sümeghi on drums)

11:00 – The Development of Popular Music

An interactive session illustrating the evolution of popular music from the 1920s to today. (Presenters: Zsolt Benkő and Tamás Sümeghi)

12:15 – From Stone Tools to Double Bass Drums

The history of drum sets, from the earliest drums to modern-day percussion legends. (Presenter: Tamás Tóth)

13:15 – Musical Films and Theatre

A journey into the world of musicals and film scores. (Presenters: Károly Szabó and Zsuzsi Bira)

14:15 – Let's Play Music

Music as a universal language. Hands-on experiments and creative activities using unique instruments, including participants’ voices. (Presenter: Dr. Ágnes Varga, ELTE-BGGYK)

JANUARY 16 (THURSDAY)

08:30 – Instruments of European Peoples

A reprise of the playful presentation on European plucked and wind instruments. (Presenter: Atanáz Pásztor)

09:45 – Acoustic Duo

Melodies for saxophone and acoustic guitar, are presented in an engaging and humorous way. (Presenters: Levente Farkas-Bács and István Pápai)

11:00 – Groove with the Bass

This is another opportunity to explore the world of grooves. (Presenters: Roland Takács and Tamás Sümeghi)

12:15 – The Mysteries of Blues Guitar

Exploring modernity in a classic genre. (Presenter: Zsolt Benkő)

13:15 – Build a House with a Guitar!

Layering guitar tracks to create a complete musical piece. (Presenter: Máté Benkő)

14:15 – The Development of Popular Music

A second chance to learn about the evolution of popular music. (Presenters: Zsolt Benkő and Tamás Sümeghi)

The Instrument in hand exhibition promises an engaging and interactive experience for music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore and create music!