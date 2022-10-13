A huge live chain is organized for teachers in Debrecen

Similar to the previous successful action, we are planning a slightly bigger/more spectacular event on October 14 – the organizers of Friday’s event promise.

As written on the Facebook event, the plan is that starting at 7.15 a live chain will form from Fazekas Mihály Gimnázium all the way to Főtér. The demonstration starts so early because the students were forbidden to leave the school building after 8 am.

Several institutions in Debrecen would participate in the campaign because the future of education is in the interest of all of us. It is possible and even worthwhile to bring molinos with different inscriptions, bagpipes, whistles, and anything else with which we can make our voices heard to the strike. You should bring a checkered shirt and/or a black top, in fact!

– the organizers said.

Planned coordinates of the front chain:

They march to the University from Kossuth Square

There will also be a movement on Friday afternoon, from 17:00 the Students for Teachers movement will hold a march in parallel with the Budapest demonstration.

Bring a candle or just turn on your phone.

Write down on a piece of paper what you want to tell your teachers!

– the organizers ask.

The program:

17:00: Assembly

17:30: departure from the Great Church via Péterfia Street. At Bem tér, through Füredi út, the procession changed to Egyetem boulevard.

The demonstrators will then march to the University via University avenue.

debreceninap.hu