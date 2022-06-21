The anniversary experience camp of the Debrecen Zoo has started

From today for ten weeks until August 26, the Zoo in Debrecen will offer life experiences to primary school children in the framework of the 35th zoo camp. Participants in the first tour will learn about the wonders of the wildlife and the beauty of working behind the scenes in the zoo through interactive, playful sessions and assignments after getting to know the team and making a team flag. They get to know the wildlife of five continents up close, not only by taxonomic categories and geographical distribution but also by special topics – for example, “dislike” animals are introduced in a separate session – but they can also try themselves as animal caretakers and in the feed kitchen.

As a special program element, the campers will take a trip on the Zsuzsi Forest Railway in Hármashegyalja on Friday, and as a worthy closing of the camp, the amusement parks of the Amusement Park will take care of their self-forgotten entertainment.

The good news for those interested in that there will still be free campgrounds starting on the 5th of July, so the Park will continue to welcome applicants. You can only register on the zoot camp’s online registration interface last year at www.ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen.

More information and a detailed camp program: www.zoodebrecen.hu/zootabor

debreceninap.hu