The most beautiful kitchen garden in Debrecen are looking for, you can still apply

“The Most Beautiful Kitchen Gardens” program was announced. All gardeners and communities with kitchen gardens are welcome to apply! Deadline: June 30, 2022

The establishment of the first community garden in Debrecen gave a new impetus to the kitchen garden culture. The Old Garden Community Garden was developed within the framework of the Green City Program and handed over to garden users in 2020 in the park of Sinai Miklós Street. This space has a community-building role and is also important from an environmental point of view. In 2020, the Old Garden Community Garden was nominated for a national award in the “Most Beautiful Kitchen Gardens” program – the Most Beautiful Kitchen Gardens in Hungary. In 2021, it won the national award in the community category, the municipality recalls in a statement.

The call for proposals and the application form are available here.

debreceninap.hu