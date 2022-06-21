Due to her disappearance, the German authorities circled a girl who had been arrested at Ártánd

At the Ártánd border crossing, a Slovak young woman who had been surrounded by the disappearance of German authorities wanted to leave the country.

At the Ártánd road border crossing, a woman of Romanian nationality checked in with the minibus he was driving. Border guards checked the vehicle, driver, and passenger documents. A thorough inspection revealed that she was looking for a 17-year-old Slovakian traveling in a minibus due to the disappearance of German authorities. Her driver said she picked up the girl in Germany, saying she wanted to travel to Romania with her friend.

The police produced the girl and handed it over to a representative of the Hajdú-Bihar County Child Protection Service after hearing it.

police.hu